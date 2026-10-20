In Poland, car workshops that install LPG systems have faced a significant influx of customers. At some service centers, appointments for installation are already being scheduled two to three months in advance, RMF24 reports. The media outlet cites high fuel prices as the reason for growing demand.

Appointments already available for next year

Sebastian Kubiak, the owner of an autogas service center in Olsztyn who has worked in the field for more than 25 years, said he had not seen such demand in a long time. According to him, cars are already being booked for dates after the Christmas holidays. Every day, around 20 to 30 customers call his workshop to inquire about LPG equipment installation.

The average price of a liter of LPG in Poland at the time the article was published was 3.44 zlotys. Installing a gas system costs an average of 3,500 to 4,500 zlotys, with the amount depending, among other things, on the size of the vehicle and the number of cylinders.

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Problems with components

Experts cited by the publication believe that using LPG still makes it possible to save up to 50% compared with gasoline. For a small or medium-sized car driven around 20,000 kilometers per year, installation costs may pay for themselves within the first year.

At the same time, active demand has caused difficulties with the supply of components. Kubiak reported a shortage of gas cylinders and complete installation kits. In particular, when replacing a cylinder whose validity period has expired, the service center cannot purchase it separately and has to buy a full equipment kit.

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