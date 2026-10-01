Volkswagen has opened orders in Germany for the entry-level version of the ID. Cross Trend electric crossover. Its price starts at €27,995 including VAT. As Electrek reports, the model has a 37 kWh battery and an 85 kW electric motor, or 114 hp.

Range and charging

Under the WLTP cycle, the base ID. Cross can travel up to 324 km on a single charge. The battery supports DC fast charging at up to 90 kW: charging from 10% to 80% is expected to take around 23 minutes.

Volkswagen previously also opened orders for a version with a 52 kWh battery. Its claimed WLTP range is up to 427 km. This battery charges from 10% to 80% in around 24 minutes at up to 105 kW.

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Versions and equipment

The ID. Cross is built on the MEB+ platform, which is also used by the ID. Polo. The base Trend is offered with a 114 hp motor and a 37 kWh LFP battery. The Life and Style versions come standard with a 99 kW electric motor, or 132 hp, with the same battery, while for an additional charge they are available with a 155 kW motor rated at 207 hp and a 52 kWh NMC battery.

The 4,161 mm-long electric crossover has a 10.25-inch Digital Cockpit Pro digital instrument cluster and a 12.9-inch central infotainment screen. It also features a Retro Display mode styled after the instrument panel of the first-generation Volkswagen Golf.

At its starting price, the ID. Cross is positioned in Volkswagen's lineup between the gasoline-powered T-Cross, which costs from €25,280 in Germany, and the Tiguan, priced from €39,385.

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