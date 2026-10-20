In the United States, LAZ Parking and EverCharge have launched an electric vehicle charging service for residents of apartment buildings and condominiums. It provides for the dynamic allocation of available electrical capacity among vehicles connected to charging stations.

Real-time power allocation

The new service is called LAZ Multifamily EV Charging Powered by EverCharge SmartPower and is available across the LAZ network in the United States. As Electrek reports, SmartPower technology adjusts charging power in real time depending on vehicle needs and the electrical capacity available at the site.

According to the companies, this approach may make it possible to install up to five times more charging ports with the same capacity. The system distributes energy among vehicles as demand changes, which, according to the companies’ assessment, may reduce the need for costly upgrades to buildings’ electrical infrastructure.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Network in North America

LAZ Parking manages approximately 2.1 million parking spaces at 5,700 locations in the United States and Canada. EverCharge is a subsidiary of indiGOtech, also known as GO, and already operates more than 10,000 charging ports in over 1,000 apartment buildings and condominiums. The company serves more than 50,000 registered drivers.

LAZ said that the partnership expands its charging network in North America to 25,000 ports. EverCharge EVO3 Level 2 chargers will be used for the rollout. At the same time, the companies did not disclose rates for residents or name the first sites where the equipment will be installed. They also plan to explore charging and battery swapping for commercial fleets, ride-hailing services, and delivery services.

Read us on