China said it would take retaliatory measures if the United Kingdom imposes restrictions on Chinese electric vehicles, aligning its policy with the European Union. This was reported by Politico Europe, citing a representative of China’s Ministry of Commerce.

China’s position

The Chinese ministry said Beijing would respond resolutely if the United Kingdom insists on introducing restrictions on Chinese electric cars. It also said it would protect the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese industries.

China called on the British authorities to comply with World Trade Organization rules and not copy the European Union’s approach. Beijing considers the tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles discriminatory and said it would monitor London’s further actions.

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Cooperation between London and Brussels

The United Kingdom is currently working with European partners to avoid a 10 percent tariff on electric vehicles from the beginning of next year. At that time, stricter rules for determining the origin of goods are due to take effect under the post-Brexit trade agreement.

The British government is also seeking to include the country in the EU’s Made in Europe policies, which provide preferential treatment for products manufactured in the European Union in certain procurement projects. UK Trade Minister Anas Sarwar said closer coordination between London and Brussels would benefit both sides, particularly given the rapid expansion of China’s automotive sector.

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