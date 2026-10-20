In the United States, Waymo plans to increase its fleet of autonomous vehicles from approximately 4,000 to 20,000 units by the end of 2027. InsideEVs reports, citing Semafor and people familiar with the company’s plans.

Interim target for 2026

According to Semafor, Waymo expects to increase the number of vehicles to 8,000 by the end of 2026. Reaching the target of 20,000 vehicles would mean expanding the fleet by approximately five times over 14 months.

Last month, the company raised $5 billion in debt financing. Waymo said the funds would be used to accelerate the further expansion of its fully autonomous ride-hailing service in the United States and abroad.

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Vehicles and infrastructure

Scaling up the service involves not only purchasing vehicles and installing computer equipment and sensors on them. The company also needs operators to remotely control the vehicles in problematic situations, as well as depot staff to charge and maintain the vehicles.

Waymo works with Hyundai and Geely, among others. Hyundai previously said it intended to produce tens of thousands of Ioniq 5-based robotaxis for Waymo, while Zeekr Ojai vehicles manufactured by Zeekr have already begun appearing in three cities. As of September, Waymo operated in 15 major cities across eight states and completed more than half a million paid rides each week.

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