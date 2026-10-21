At a test track north of Tokyo, Japan, Subaru on October 18 unveiled a modified Outback with a fully electric powertrain. The prototype has two electric motors, all-wheel drive, and total output of about 510 hp. As Motor1 reports, it is a demonstration vehicle built on Subaru's own electric platform without using Toyota's e-TNGA architecture.

Two electric motors and all-wheel drive

The front electric axle made by Aisin produces 150 kW, or 201 hp, while the rear unit produces 230 kW, or 308 hp. This setup provides all-wheel drive. According to Automotive News, cited by Motor1, the prototype accelerates to 62 mph in less than four seconds.

Subaru will be able to independently tune motor output and torque distribution between the axles. The company applied an approach to symmetrical all-wheel drive that it also uses in internal-combustion-engine models, including the WRX and Outback, but adapted it for a dedicated electric platform.

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Lighter platform and new battery

According to Subaru, the new electric architecture is approximately 220 pounds lighter than the platform of the brand's current electric vehicles. The battery pack contains about 4,000 cylindrical cells and, according to the company, is approximately 25% lighter than the previous one. The target battery energy density is 20% higher than the industry average.

Subaru has also developed an integrated control unit intended to centrally manage the electric motors, battery, and software. The system is designed for over-the-air software updates. Company executives said that some of the prototype's technologies could appear in production vehicles starting in 2029, but did not name a specific model. The company also did not disclose the prototype's battery capacity, charging speed, or driving range.

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