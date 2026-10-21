The electric Mercedes-Benz GLC 400 4Matic EV crossover traveled 392 miles in Edmunds' real-world range test. This is 61 miles, or 18%, more than the model's estimated EPA range of up to 331 miles. Electrek reports on the test results.

Energy consumption in the test

During the test, the GLC 400 EV consumed 28.4 kWh per 100 miles. This is approximately 14% less than the EPA figure of 33 kWh per 100 miles.

The Edmunds methodology includes 60% city driving and 40% highway driving at an average speed of 40 mph. The vehicle travels within 5 mph of the posted speed limit, while climate control operates in automatic mode set to 72 °F.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Comparison and charging

According to the publication, Mercedes-Benz delivered a better result than several other models in such real-world tests. The 2027 Volvo EX60 P10 AWD traveled 352 miles, the 2025 Cadillac Optiq traveled 339 miles, and the 2027 Audi Q6 E-Tron Prestige traveled 337 miles.

The GLC 400 is equipped with a 94 kWh battery and supports DC fast charging at up to 330 kW. Mercedes-Benz says charging from 10% to 80% takes about 22 minutes. Charging speed was not tested in the Edmunds test.

Read us on