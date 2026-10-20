In the United States, Volkswagen plans to remotely limit charging of some ID.4 electric crossovers to 80% of battery capacity as part of a recall. Owners of vehicles covered by the campaign can opt out of the temporary setting in the myVW app until October 21, Electrek reports.

Recall covers more than 22,000 vehicles

In early October, the company announced a recall of 22,524 Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUVs from the 2023–2026 model years. In a letter to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Volkswagen recommended that owners not charge the batteries above 80% until a solution to the problem is ready.

The company is still determining the cause of the risk. Volkswagen said that certain charging profiles combined with a state of charge above 80% may cause thermal propagation — a fire inside the battery.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The setting will appear in the app

If owners do not opt out by October 21, Volkswagen intends to remotely activate the temporary limit. It is expected to appear in the mobile app around October 27, 2026, as a 93EX High-Voltage Battery Settings notification. Some ID.4 owners are already receiving this update.

According to the company, 22 claims were received in the United States from January 18, 2024, to August 7, 2026. Volkswagen continues to work on a final fix and plans to send safety risk letters on November 27, 2026. The recall campaign number is 93EX, and the NHTSA campaign number is 26V630.

A Volkswagen representative also told the German newspaper Handelsblatt that recalls outside the United States involve several thousand Volkswagen Group electric vehicles, including the ID.3, ID.4, ID.7, ID. Buzz and Cupra Born models.

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