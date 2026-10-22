In the U.S. state of New Jersey, Senator Raj Mukherji has introduced bill S4830, which provides for eliminating driver’s license, registration and insurance requirements for low-speed electric bicycles. The initiative concerns models with motors of up to 750 watts and a maximum electric-assisted speed of up to 32 km/h — Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, Electrek reports.

Which models are covered by the bill

The proposed changes effectively restore rules for these two classes of e-bikes that are close to those applied to conventional bicycles. This also applies to models with a throttle, which, according to the publication, make up the majority of e-bikes sold in New Jersey and across the United States.

The bill, however, provides for retaining stricter requirements for faster and more powerful e-bikes. The document must still be considered by the state legislature before it can become law.

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Previous rules and market reaction

Former New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy signed a sweeping e-bike law in January following several tragic accidents involving young riders. The rules, which fully took effect in July, abolished the previous three-class e-bike system and imposed licensing and registration requirements on all such vehicles, including standard low-speed models for urban travel.

Insurance requirements were also introduced for e-bikes with throttles and faster models. According to the publication, after the law took effect, bicycle shops in the state reported sales declines of 20–90%. Some businesses cut staff, scaled back operations or ceased operating.

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