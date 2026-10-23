Chery announces 1.44 MW charging system in China — Electrek

Chinese company Chery has announced a 1.44 MW charging system for electric vehicles. According to the manufacturer, it can add 500 km of driving range in five minutes. Electrek reports on the system’s announcement in China.

Charging to 97% in less than seven minutes

Chery said that its Volt-Dragon battery can charge from 10% to 97% in six minutes and 50 seconds. According to calculations by CarNewsChina cited by Electrek, this is the second-best result among systems presented in China in terms of reaching 97% charge. The CATL battery has a faster result — six minutes and 27 seconds.

The company also claims that under so-called conservative scenarios, the system can provide 500 km of driving range in eight minutes. At the same time, Chery did not disclose separate performance figures for the charging equipment at very low or high temperatures.

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Charging network plans

Chery named the system CheryMind. According to the company, it adjusts charging power depending on changes in temperature inside the battery, which is intended to help maintain optimal charging speed and battery condition.

Chery has only just begun installing its chargers and plans to open 100 chargers in ten Chinese cities in the near future. By 2029, the company intends to install 20,000 charging stations worldwide. For comparison, BYD already has a 1.5 MW charger and, according to Electrek, has installed 10,000 such units.

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