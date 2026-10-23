Chinese automaker BYD will open preorders for the five-seat Denza N8 EV electric crossover in China on October 26. The model’s official launch is scheduled for November. This was reported by Electrek, citing Denza General Manager Li Hui.

Battery and range

The Denza N8 EV will receive a 130.15 kWh battery and use BYD’s second-generation Blade Battery. Its claimed range is up to 1,003 km under the Chinese CLTC cycle. Denza calls the new model a large five-seat electric vehicle and says this figure equals the combined range of the hybrid N8 version after a full charge and refueling.

According to regulatory documentation from China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Denza N8 EV is 5,150 mm long, 1,999 mm wide and 1,820 mm high. The model’s wheelbase is 3,075 mm.

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Rear-wheel or all-wheel drive

The crossover will be offered in a rear-wheel-drive version with a single electric motor rated at 320 or 370 kW, as well as an all-wheel-drive modification with three motors. The three-motor version on the BYD e3 platform will have a 270 kW front motor and two 310 kW rear motors. The claimed combined output of this setup is 890 kW, or 1,193 hp.

The model will also use 1,500 kW Flash Charging technology. According to BYD, compatible vehicles will be able to charge from 10% to 70% in five minutes and from 10% to 97% in nine minutes.

The Denza N8 EV’s interior will feature a 30-inch central infotainment display extending across nearly the entire passenger-side section of the front dashboard, as well as a 43-inch panoramic head-up display beneath the windshield. Images released in China also show the crossover with a lidar unit mounted on the roof.

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