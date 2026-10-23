According to Autocar, Alpine is preparing a four-seat electric 2+2 roadster based on the next-generation A110 platform. The model will receive a design unrelated either to the future A110 or to the brand’s historic cars.

Abandoning A310 styling

The company had previously considered the classic 1970s Alpine A310 coupe as a source of inspiration for the four-seat model. However, brand chief Philippe Krief said that option was too close to the original, while the A310’s appeal is more niche than that of the A110.

The A310 concept unveiled by Alpine at the Paris Motor Show is instead set to inspire a limited-edition two-seat special-series car. According to Krief, the design of the future 2+2 will not be a tribute to any previous Alpine model and is intended to be very modern.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Platform for the new A110

Alpine plans to launch the electric next generation of the A110 next year. It will be the first model on the flexible Alpine Performance Platform. At the same time, the styling of the new A110 is expected to remain close to the current car, which was inspired by the original model from the 1960s.

The company has not yet decided what will become the next priority after the A110 launch: the production 2+2 or the limited A310. According to Krief, the decision will depend on the brand’s recognition and appeal, as well as the network’s profitability. He also cited the example of the A110 Ultime: the average price of personalized cars in this special series was around €300,000.

Read us on