The Jetta M6 electric sedan has been launched on the Chinese market — the first electric vehicle from the Jetta brand, created within the FAW and Volkswagen Group joint venture. The base version costs 79,800 yuan, or about $11,800, and has a claimed range of 465 km under the CLTC cycle. Electrek reports.

Versions and specifications

The Jetta M6 is available in three trims: 465 Pro, 555 Max, and 555 Ultra. The figures in the names correspond to the claimed range in kilometers under the CLTC cycle. The 465 Pro version costs 79,800 yuan, the 555 Max costs 89,800 yuan, and the 555 Ultra costs 99,800 yuan.

The base version received a 42.9 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery and a front electric motor producing 113 kW, or 150 hp. According to the company, it accelerates to 100 km/h in 8.3 seconds. The 555 versions are equipped with a 51.9 kWh battery and a 145 kW electric motor, or 195 hp; the claimed acceleration time to 100 km/h is 6.8 seconds.

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Sedan equipment

CALB supplies the batteries for the model, while charging from 20% to 80% takes about 30 minutes. The sedan is built on FAW's Jiesi architecture, measures 4,806 mm in length and 1,868 mm in width.

The cabin features an 8.88-inch driver display and a 15.6-inch central screen. The multimedia system supports Apple CarPlay and the Chinese AI assistants Doubao and DeepSeek. Standard equipment includes intelligent cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and an automatic parking system.

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