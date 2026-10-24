Volkswagen sold an average of about 267 ID. Unyx 08 electric crossovers per month in China from the start of sales in April through August, although the company’s internal target was approximately 3,622 vehicles each month. This was reported by InsideEVs, citing Reuters and ThinkerCar data.

Sales below the internal plan

The ID. Unyx 08 became Volkswagen’s first model developed as part of cooperation with Chinese company Xpeng in the area of platforms and software. The electric vehicle has been on sale since April and is produced at Volkswagen’s plant in Anhui. The company did not comment to Reuters on the data regarding planned sales volumes.

The model belongs to the mid-size premium electric crossover segment and shares a technical foundation with the Xpeng G9. The starting price of the ID. Unyx 08 was about $35,000, and Volkswagen later lowered it to approximately $28,500. The automaker is also working to expand its network of specialized ID. Unyx dealerships.

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Competition in the Chinese market

InsideEVs notes that the Xiaomi YU7 and Zeekr 7X, which compete with the ID. Unyx 08, are somewhat cheaper and more accessible to buyers due to their broader dealer presence. Reuters cites the competitors’ sensor systems and Xiaomi vehicles’ integration with the brand’s electronic devices, as well as the high DC charging speed of the Zeekr 7X, among their advantages.

Volkswagen plans to continue its cooperation with Xpeng. The next model based on this platform, the ID. Unyx 09 sedan, has an internal sales plan of 4,900 vehicles per month. The company is also considering selling ID. Unyx models developed jointly with Xpeng outside China.

Volkswagen Group sales in China declined from a record 4.2 million vehicles in 2019 to 2.69 million last year. At the same time, cooperation with Chinese manufacturers does not always produce weak results: the Toyota bZ3X electric crossover, developed using GAC components and software, sold 10,000 units in China in April.

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