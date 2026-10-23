The new Hyundai Tucson received 15,045 pre-orders on the first day after orders opened, surpassing the result of the 2020 fourth-generation model, which received 10,842 applications at the time. Motor1 reports this, citing The Korean Car Blog.

The flagship trim was the most popular, accounting for 44% of pre-orders. The base version accounted for 33% of applications.

New design and larger dimensions

The fifth-generation Hyundai Tucson has received a radically updated exterior with sharp body angles. The crossover is 2.3 inches longer, 1.57 inches wider and 0.8 inches taller than the previous model. According to Motor1, this is expected to increase passenger space in the cabin.

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Inside, there is a new Pleos infotainment system with a display measuring up to 17 inches diagonally. At the same time, Hyundai has retained physical controls. A 9.9-inch driver display is positioned above the dashboard, better aligning with the driver's line of sight.

Three powertrains

Three powertrain options will be offered for the Tucson: a 1.6-liter gasoline turbo engine producing 184 hp, a hybrid with 233 hp, and a plug-in hybrid with 288 hp. The latter is claimed to have an estimated electric range of up to 50 miles.

Sales of the fifth-generation Hyundai Tucson are expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027. The company plans to announce prices closer to the start of sales. Meanwhile, sales of the fourth-generation Tucson rose by 10% this year to 181,687 vehicles, while increasing by 32% in the third quarter.

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