BYD’s premium sub-brand Yangwang will hold the global launch of its new flagship electric sedan in the United Arab Emirates rather than on the Chinese market. Electrek reports, citing Yangwang General Manager Hu Xiaojing. The company has not yet named a specific launch date.

Sedan in the ultra-luxury segment

The model is set to become BYD’s largest and most luxurious electric sedan. According to local media, it will be around 5,500 mm long. In the released photographs, the prototype was camouflaged, but its dimensions and silhouette have been compared with the Mercedes-Benz Maybach S-Class and Rolls-Royce Phantom.

The sedan will feature rear-hinged doors that open against the direction of travel; this will be a first for BYD. Yangwang Executive General Manager Zheng Yu said the new model will receive unprecedented breakthrough technologies, but did not provide details.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Charging and batteries

The vehicle was also shown near a BYD Flash Charging station, which may indicate support for megawatt charging. Reports say the flagship sedan could become BYD’s first model with solid-state batteries. BYD Vice President Stella Li had previously said that the company’s first vehicle with such batteries would debut in 2027.

The sedan’s official premiere is expected this month. Rumors suggest the model’s starting price will be around 2 million yuan, or approximately $300,000. For comparison, the Yangwang U7 electric sedan in China starts at 658,000 yuan, while the extended U8L hybrid SUV starts at 1.45 million yuan.

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