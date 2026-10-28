Mercedes-Benz is bringing electric turbocharging beyond AMG sports models: the new M 252 LS gasoline engine debuts in the compact GLB 250 crossover. According to Motor1, the power unit is based on the M 252 and features an electric turbocharger.

Electric drive for the turbocharger

The electric motor in the system can spin up the turbocharger independently of exhaust gas flow. This is expected to provide a faster response to pressing the accelerator pedal and reduce the lag typical of conventional turbocharged engines.

The electric turbocharger was developed using experience from Mercedes’ Formula 1 program, with the participation of the Mercedes-AMG High Performance Powertrains division. The division develops and manufactures power units for the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and its customer teams.

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The four-cylinder engine produces 228 hp, while the electric turbocharging system provides an additional 31 hp. The turbocharger can also recover up to 2 kW of exhaust gas energy and convert it into electricity. Under certain conditions, this energy may be sufficient to power the turbocharger’s electric motor.

GLB 250 figures

In the GLB 250, the new engine reduces the 0–100 km/h acceleration time by one tenth of a second. CO₂ emissions have decreased by approximately 17%, Motor1 notes.

Previously, electric turbochargers were used in the AMG One hypercar and AMG 43 and 63 models. Porsche also uses this technology in the 911 GTS and 911 Turbo S. At the same time, such systems increase a vehicle’s cost, weight, and technical complexity.

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