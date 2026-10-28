Toyota has prepared the Crown Signia GT-S concept for the SEMA 2026 show. It is a one-off model created by the Toyota Motorsports Garage division, which received a lowered suspension, widened fenders, a rear diffuser, and components from Lexus.

The project reimagines the Toyota Crown Signia, positioned as an SUV on the U.S. market, in the style of a sporty station wagon. In Japan, this model is sold under the name Crown Estate. As Motor1 reports, the concept's body was lowered by nearly five inches thanks to special MCS coilovers.

Wider tires and brakes from Lexus

The vehicle is fitted with 21-inch bronze HRE alloy wheels and 295 mm-wide tires. According to Toyota, the tire contact patch increased by 20% compared with the standard Crown Signia. Lexus RX 500h F SPORT brake calipers are installed behind the wheels.

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Other changes include vents in the front fenders, trapezoidal exhaust tips, a rear diffuser, and red badges. The interior features front seats with pronounced side bolsters and a red transmission selector marked GT-S.

There will be no mass production

Toyota has not reported any modifications to the GT-S Concept powertrain, so there is no information about an increase in output. Mass production of this version is not planned: the concept was created as a special project for SEMA using parts and accessories that are not included in the factory equipment list.

For the 2027 model year Crown Signia, Toyota has provided other updates. The Limited trim will come standard with the Advanced Technology Package, including a panoramic view monitor, lane change assist, traffic jam assist, and front cross-traffic alert. The 2.5-liter, 238-hp hybrid powertrain and all-wheel drive will remain unchanged.

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