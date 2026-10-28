In the third quarter, 710,580 fully electric cars were sold in European Union countries. This is more than the combined sales of gasoline and diesel models, which totaled 655,540 units.

Electric cars outpaced gasoline and diesel vehicles

As InsideEVs reports, the data were released by the research and climate organization Transport & Environment. According to its calculations, around 492,930 gasoline cars and 162,610 diesel cars were purchased in the EU during the quarter.

Record electric vehicle sales were recorded in 13 of the EU’s 27 countries. In ten countries, fully electric cars became the most popular powertrain type among new vehicles.

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Different market dynamics

According to Transport & Environment’s interactive map, the share of electric vehicles in Norway’s new car market reached 97.9%. Sweden and the Netherlands also posted high figures. In France, Germany, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Portugal, and Ireland, electric vehicles accounted for more than 25% of new sales.

In Croatia, the share of electric cars in the new vehicle market stands at 4.2%. At the same time, electric vehicle sales there increased by 244% from 2025, while sales of cars powered only by internal combustion engines decreased by 19%.

Hybrids still outpace fully electric models: 892,380 were sold in the third quarter. The difference between hybrid and electric vehicle sales was approximately 180,000 cars.

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