Wellhouse Leisure unveils electric Kia PV5 i-Camper — Electrek

In the United Kingdom, camper manufacturer Wellhouse Leisure has unveiled the fully electric Kia PV5 i-Camper, based on the PV5 Cargo Plus van. The vehicle has already been built and is available for viewing, Electrek reports.

The camper is 4.69 m long, 1.89 m wide and 1.99 m high. Its dimensions are roughly comparable to those of the Ford Custom. Inside, it has two double beds, a fully equipped kitchen and a 200 W solar panel.

Sleeping spaces and kitchen

A movable-seat system makes it possible to fold the two rear seats into a flat surface to create a lower bed, or remove them entirely. The upper double bed is located beneath the pop-up roof and is fitted with Froli Springs.

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The kitchen unit includes a sink with a tap and an electric water pump, two induction hobs, a 42-litre refrigerator, cupboards and storage compartments. A microwave oven is available as an option.

Power supply and range

The camper is equipped with a separate lithium battery for household needs and a 12-volt power system, allowing the vehicle's main battery not to be used while camping. It also supports the vehicle-to-load function to power external electrical appliances, an electric bicycle or camping equipment.

The PV5 Plus Long Range version has a 71.2 kWh battery and a claimed range of up to 247 miles under the WLTP cycle. At the same time, the camper's additional equipment will affect this figure. Charging the battery from 10% to 80% at a fast DC charging station takes about 30 minutes. Wellhouse Leisure listed the starting price of the Kia PV5 i-Camper in the United Kingdom at £63,000.

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