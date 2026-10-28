Tesla shows new Roadster interface in 1980s style — Motor1

Tesla has demonstrated the user interface of the next-generation Roadster, featuring 1980s-style graphics: red elements on a black background and a large set of data on the car’s operation. The screen is geared, in particular, toward track mode, Motor1 reports.

Data for track mode

The telemetry screen displays the temperature of the battery and electric motors, the status of aerodynamic systems, brake and aerodynamic balance, as well as lap time. The indicators include fan status, which in the demonstrated mode is set to Max Grip.

A short video also shows a menu for controlling exterior lighting, the multimedia system and other vehicle settings. In particular, the driver can separately activate aerodynamic elements behind the rear fenders that divert high-pressure air away from the front wheels.

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Suspension and acceleration system

The touchscreen can be used to control the hood vents, reduce ground clearance and select individual aerodynamic parameters. An animated image of the Roadster on the display changes according to the selected settings.

The interface also includes indicators for the booster and thruster systems at the bottom of the track mode screen. The video did not show how this system will be activated. Tesla offers a Roadster version with cold-gas thrusters, which, according to the company, provide additional thrust for five seconds and require up to six hours to be refilled.

According to Tesla, the Roadster Thrust is expected to accelerate from 0 to 60 miles per hour in less than 0.9 seconds. The invitation-only Roadster Rocket version, the manufacturer claims, will be able to do this in 0.59 seconds and reach a top speed of 330 miles per hour. For the production model, Tesla is targeting 214 miles per hour. The company also says it plans to begin Roadster production in 2027.

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