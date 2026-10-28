Tesla begins hiring in Vietnam — Electrek

Tesla has begun recruiting employees in Vietnam, where it plans to operate in a market led by local electric vehicle manufacturer VinFast. Tesla recruiter Ricky Ip said on social network X that the company is “officially coming to Vietnam” and is looking for new employees, Electrek reports.

The company has opened five positions: sales manager, service manager, HR business partner, procurement manager, and charging project development specialist. The latter position is related to the development of charging infrastructure.

Company registration in Ho Chi Minh City

On September 11, Tesla registered Tesla Motors Vietnam LLC in Ho Chi Minh City with charter capital of around 77.7 billion dong, or approximately $3 million. Its declared areas of activity include vehicle imports, wholesale and retail trade. Tesla had previously not commented on the registration of this entity.

The article notes that Tesla has already used a similar strategy in Southeast Asia. In Thailand, the company began actively hiring staff in September 2022 and opened vehicle orders three months later. In the Philippines, recruitment began in September 2024, while the market entry took place in early 2025.

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Competition with VinFast

In Vietnam’s automotive market, Tesla will compete primarily with VinFast. During the first nine months of 2026, VinFast delivered 177,697 vehicles in Vietnam out of a total market volume of around 495,000 vehicles. This accounts for about 36% of all new car sales in the country, including models with internal combustion engines.

According to Electrek, VinFast outsold Toyota, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Ford, and Kia combined during this period. In September, the brand’s market share was 37.7%. The country’s most popular vehicle this year was the compact VinFast VF 3 electric model, whose starting price was less than $13,000.

VinFast manufactures vehicles in Haiphong, while Tesla will likely have to import cars. At the same time, Vietnam extended the exemption of electric vehicles from the registration fee until the end of 2030; this benefit also applies to imported electric cars.

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