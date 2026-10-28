Battery manufacturer CATL has reported pilot production of fully solid-state battery cells with a capacity of 20 Ah. The company expects to begin small-scale production of such batteries in 2027 and transition to mass production around 2030, Electrek reports.

Target: 500 Wh/kg

CATL uses a sulfide-based solid electrolyte. Such a system is characterized by high ionic conductivity and deformability, but stable contact between the battery's solid components remains a technical challenge.

The company said that its sulfide batteries have entered pilot production of 20 Ah cells. CATL's target is to achieve an energy density of 500 Wh/kg. Fully solid-state batteries differ from semi-solid-state batteries in that they use a solid rather than liquid electrolyte to transfer lithium ions.

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Limited volumes at the start

CATL Chairman and CEO Robin Zeng said in June that, on a scale from one to nine, fully solid-state batteries are at the fourth level. CATL continues to invest in the technology but expects limited production volumes at the initial stage.

Other automakers and battery manufacturers also cite 2027 as a target for launching such technologies. Toyota plans to release its first electric vehicle with a fully solid-state battery in 2027 or 2028. Samsung SDI intends to begin mass production of SolidStack batteries in the second half of 2027, while BYD's FinDreams division plans to produce sulfide fully solid-state batteries in limited batches from 2027 and ramp up production by 2030.

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