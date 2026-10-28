Honda Racing Corporation USA is preparing the 1,300-hp Honda Passport Baja Spec race car, which is set to debut at the SCORE Baja 500 in June 2027. The race will count toward the SCORE World Desert Championship, which Honda is targeting.

Trophy Truck-class race car

As Motor1 reports, the Passport Baja Spec was created specifically for the Trophy Truck class, the top category of desert racing. The vehicle takes its name from the two-row midsize Honda Passport SUV, but it is a separately designed race car.

Honda has confirmed that the Passport Baja Spec produces 1,300 horsepower. At the same time, the company did not disclose the engine displacement and configuration, or transmission details.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Presentation and racing debut

HRC USA plans to unveil the Passport Baja Spec at a closed event in downtown Los Angeles on October 29, 2026. The vehicle's first public showing is scheduled for the SEMA show in Las Vegas, which will run from November 3 to 6, 2026.

Bryce Menzies, a two-time Baja 1000 winner, will drive the vehicle in competition. The project is also linked to the off-road positioning of the Honda Passport TrailSport: the 2027 version of the model began arriving at dealerships in late September 2026.

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