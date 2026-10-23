In the United States, Subaru has brought back a base trim for the 2027 model-year Outback, setting the starting price at $32,995. With a $1,545 destination charge, the vehicle costs $34,540, which is $1,905 less than the starting price of the 2026 Outback lineup including destination, Motor1 reports.

Base version equipment

The more affordable version sits below the Premium trim, which was the entry-level model in the previous year's lineup. The base Outback is equipped with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Boxer engine producing 180 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, a CVT, and the proprietary Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system.

Standard equipment includes heated front seats and exterior mirrors, a power liftgate, 18-inch alloy wheels, and 8.7 inches of ground clearance. The vehicle also features EyeSight and DriverFocus driver-assistance systems. The cabin has a 12.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster.

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Prices of other trims

The Premium trim starts at $36,540 and differs primarily through StarTex synthetic leather upholstery instead of cloth. Its price is $95 higher than last year, which Subaru attributes to increased destination costs. The Limited and Touring versions start at $41,540 and $45,040, respectively.

The Limited XT and Touring XT are equipped with a turbocharged 2.5-liter Boxer engine producing 260 hp; their prices start at $45,140 and $48,140. The off-road Wilderness version, with higher ground clearance and all-terrain tires, starts at $45,540. Cargo capacity in all trims is 34.6 cubic feet behind the rear seats and 80.5 cubic feet with the seats folded.

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