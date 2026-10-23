As of the end of September, China had 24.777 million electric vehicle charging points, 37.2% more than a year earlier. As ECNS reports, the data were released by China’s National Energy Administration. The agency divided charging points into public and private categories.

Public charging points

Of the total, 5.207 million were public charging points. Their number increased by 16.3% year-on-year. The combined rated capacity of public points stood at 266 million kilowatts.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Private charging points

The number of private charging points was 19.57 million, 44% more than a year earlier. The electrical capacity registered for private charging installations reached 167 million kilovolt-amperes. Capacity for public points is indicated in kilowatts, while that for private installations is indicated in kilovolt-amperes.

Read us on