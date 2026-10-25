Bestway Group has launched the Chinese automaker brand Geely Auto in Pakistan and acquired a Proton plant in the Port Qasim area of Karachi for vehicle assembly. Dawn reports.

Sales and service

Bestway Automotive, the sole authorized distributor of the Chinese brand, will handle Geely vehicle sales and after-sales service.

Group Managing Director Irfan Sheikh said the company will focus on localization and building a charging station network for a long-term presence in the Pakistani market.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Three models at launch

At launch, Geely will offer three models: the compact EX2 electric hatchback, the EX5 electric SUV, and the Starray EM-i with range-extended electric vehicle technology.

Group investments

Bestway said the group has invested more than $350 million in Pakistan and created 20,000 jobs over the past three years. Geely Auto International Corporation Vice President Evin Ye called Pakistan Geely's first market in South Asia and said the company is the only automaker with a low Earth orbit satellite network.

Read us on