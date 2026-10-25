Bentley has unveiled the launch First Edition version of the new electric Torcal SUV. According to Motor1, it will receive the most powerful powertrain in the planned lineup — 876 hp and 996 lb-ft, or about 1,350 Nm, of torque. The vehicle accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 2.9 seconds, while its top speed is 261 km/h.

Bentley later plans to offer less powerful versions of the Torcal. The First Edition will effectively serve the role traditionally held by Speed or Mulliner variants in the brand's lineup.

Exterior styling

The First Edition is fitted with 22-inch wheels featuring a gloss black finish and Liquid Silver spokes. The wheel center caps keep the emblem in a vertical position while driving. The Mulliner brake calipers are painted Graphene Grey.

The Carbon Fiber Styling Specification package includes carbon-fiber elements for the front bumper, mirror housings, side skirts and rear diffuser. A First Edition badge is also fitted on the front fender.

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Interior and additional equipment

The Torcal First Edition interior features exclusive seat quilting, chevron inserts and illuminated sill plates bearing the series designation. The Colour Specification personalization program offers two color combinations from Mulliner, eight accent shades and the option to add a third color to the cabin design.

Leather upholstery with contrast stitching is available at no extra charge along with standard Gloss Carbon Fibre trim. Standard equipment also includes deep-pile carpets, Wellness front seats and the Rear Comfort Seat Specification package. For the two outer rear seats, it provides ventilation and comfort headrests.

New features for the Torcal include electric opening of the front and rear doors, as well as the Frosted Diamond Switchable roof. The 1,780-watt Naim for Bentley audio system has 28 speakers, seat transducers, speakers in the front headrests and Dolby Atmos 7.1.4 support.

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