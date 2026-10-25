Australian transport company Wickham Freight Lines has received a production Sunswap Endurance electric refrigeration unit powered by solar energy for a refrigerated trailer. This is the first such production unit to begin operating with a customer in Australia, Electrek reports.

Trial on the Sydney–Brisbane route

Wickham Freight Lines decided to purchase the units after a trial on the Sydney–Brisbane–Sydney route. The total distance of the trip was 1,670 km, and driving time exceeded 30 hours. More than 65% of the battery's capacity remained after the run was completed.

Wickham Freight Lines director Graham Keogh said that the company used the unit under normal operating conditions. According to him, the performance, reliability and operational savings exceeded the carrier's expectations.

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An alternative to diesel generators

Refrigerated trailers are used to transport fresh products, flowers and pharmaceutical products. Such trailers are often equipped with diesel generators that can operate around the clock, including when the tractor unit is electric.

Sunswap Endurance is designed to cool food and pharmaceutical cargo during transportation without using diesel fuel. Sunswap first presented the new solar refrigeration unit at the HVIA TruckShowX exhibition in Hunter Valley in May.

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