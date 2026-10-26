Kia sets 2027 EV6 price from $37,900 — Electrek

Kia announced that the base version of the 2027 model-year EV6 electric vehicle will cost from $37,900, excluding a $1,545 destination charge. As Electrek reports, the model's price has not changed compared with the 2026 model-year EV6 following a recent $5,000 price cut.

Prices and range

The base version is the EV6 Light with a standard battery and rear-wheel drive. It is equipped with a 63 kWh battery and has a range of up to 237 miles, or approximately 381 km. The rear-wheel-drive EV6 Light Long Range starts at $41,200 and has an 84 kWh battery with a claimed range of up to 319 miles, or approximately 513 km.

The all-wheel-drive EV6 Light Long Range starts at $45,200, the rear-wheel-drive EV6 Wind at $44,800, and the all-wheel-drive Wind at $48,800. The rear-wheel-drive EV6 GT-Line is priced from $48,700, while the all-wheel-drive version starts at $53,000. The stated prices do not include the destination charge. Rear-wheel-drive EV6 versions with an 84 kWh battery can travel up to 319 miles on a single charge, all-wheel-drive versions up to 295 miles, and the GT-Line AWD up to 270 miles.

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Comparison with the new EV3

The new 2027 model-year Kia EV3 starts at $29,890, making it approximately $8,000 cheaper than the base EV6. The entry-level front-wheel-drive EV3 Light has a 58.3 kWh battery and an EPA-estimated range of up to 221 miles, or approximately 356 km. The more expensive Wind, Land, GT-Line and GT trims are equipped with an 81.4 kWh battery that provides up to 321 miles of range.

Both models feature Kia's ccNC infotainment system, a curved panoramic display with two 12.3-inch screens, and a 5-inch touchscreen climate-control panel. The EV6 and EV3 are also equipped with an NACS port for access to Tesla Supercharger stations without a separate adapter. At the same time, the EV6 uses an 800-volt architecture and charges from 10% to 80% in about 18 minutes, while the EV3, with a 400-volt system, requires about 30 minutes.

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