On November 3, 2026, Mitsubishi will unveil the 2028 model-year Outlander Diamond Trail Edition at the SEMA show in Las Vegas, United States — a version of the three-row crossover designed for off-road driving. As Motor1 reports, this will be the brand's first participation at SEMA with its own booth since 2012.

The new model will receive a dedicated Rock mode in the Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel-drive system. Mitsubishi said it uses faster brake control to limit wheel slip on loose and uneven surfaces. Once the mode is activated, the instrument panel will display steering angle, slip at each wheel, and traction control system intervention.

A mode for challenging surfaces

In Rock mode, the Multi-View Camera System will operate at speeds of up to 18.6 miles per hour, whereas in the standard Outlander it stops operating at 6.2 miles per hour. Hill Descent Control will also activate automatically.

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The company calls the Diamond Trail Edition the most off-road-ready Outlander it has ever created. The model will feature special interior trim, as well as Trail Green Metallic, a body color exclusive to this version.

New bumpers and all-terrain tires

The front and rear bumpers were redesigned to improve off-road geometry: the approach angle increased from 18.3 to 20.5 degrees, while the departure angle rose from 22.2 to 23.1 degrees. The crossover will also be fitted with 265/65 R18 all-terrain tires.

Mitsubishi's booth will display three Outlander Diamond Trail Edition vehicles: one without additional modifications and two modified examples demonstrating the model's customization potential. In total, the brand's display will comprise six vehicles and will be Mitsubishi's largest presence at SEMA in more than a decade. The company has not yet announced prices or a sales launch date.

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