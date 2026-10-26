Audi is recalling 9,048 Q4 e-tron electric vehicles due to a potential risk of thermal propagation inside the high-voltage battery. Vehicle owners are advised not to exceed an 80% charge level, InsideEVs reports.

Charging restrictions

The recall notice states that Audi’s Product Safety Committee received information about cases of thermal runaway in Volkswagen high-voltage batteries of the same type used in the Q4 e-tron. Audi subsequently determined that certain charging modes combined with a charge level above 80% may cause thermal propagation in the battery.

Most vehicles with potentially problematic batteries were sold in North America. At the same time, no cases of battery fires have been recorded in the affected Q4 e-tron vehicles.

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Additional battery inspection

Audi has already carried out diagnostics of the batteries in Q4 e-tron vehicles. Owners of vehicles requiring an additional assessment must take them to a dealership for further testing. An 80% charging limit will be temporarily set for these vehicles.

The limiter is to be removed after the battery is repaired or if the additional inspection confirms that it is functioning properly. According to the recall, the battery supplier is SK Battery Manufacturing in Hungary, a division of SK On. The cause of the battery issue in the Audi Q4 e-tron and Volkswagen ID.4 has not yet been established.

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