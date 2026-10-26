Alpine has decided to give its upcoming electric sports car with a 2+2 seating configuration a fully modern design without references to the historic A310 model. As Motor1 reports, the decision was made by the brand’s CEO, Philippe Krief.

A separate design for the 2+2 model

The company considered two approaches to the new model’s appearance. Some designers proposed drawing on the wedge-shaped style of the Alpine A310 from the 1970s and 1980s, while others suggested creating a new look inspired by the Alpenglow concept. Alpine ultimately chose the second option: Krief described the future model’s design as “very, very modern.”

The 2+2 electric vehicle will use the modular Alpine Performance Platform, designed for various body types and powertrain configurations. The brand’s first sports car on this architecture is expected to be the next-generation A110. Alpine had previously targeted around 2027 for the arrival of the electric A110 successor, but did not specify a particular month for the start of sales.

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The A310 Vision concept will remain a separate idea

The Alpine A310 Vision concept, shown at the Paris Motor Show, will not become the direct basis for the production 2+2 model. The company describes it as an independent design study influenced by the original A310 and created to demonstrate the capabilities of the APP platform.

Krief explained the decision by saying that the A110 has broader international recognition, while the A310 is valued more by French fans of the brand and automotive connoisseurs. At the same time, the Alpine chief allowed for the possibility of a very limited series of A310-style cars, but did not confirm the launch of a full-fledged production model. The company has also not yet decided whether the 2+2 model or a special version inspired by the A310 will appear after the A110.

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