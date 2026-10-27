At an auction in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, the CC44 licence plate was sold for 6.72 million dirhams, or about $1.8 million. It was the highest bid at the sale, where 60 rare car licence plates were sold.

The most expensive lots of the evening

The auction was held by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority at the Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City hotel. As The National reports, the total proceeds from the auction reached 65.7 million dirhams.

The second most expensive lot was the BB18 plate, which sold for 6.6 million dirhams. The BB80 plate was sold for 5.9 million dirhams, and BB117 for 1 million dirhams. This was the 121st open auction organised by Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority. It offered three-digit, four-digit and five-digit combinations in the AA, BB, CC, H, U, V, W, X, Y and Z series.

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The market for prestigious plates

In April 2023, Dubai’s number 7 plate was sold for a record 55 million dirhams at a charity auction for the One Billion Meals campaign. The bid exceeded the previous record set in 2008, when businessman Saeed Al Khouri bought the number 1 plate in Abu Dhabi for 50 million dirhams at a charity auction.

According to analysts at the Mazal app, Dubai’s private licence plate market is growing by around 20% annually. Over the past three years, the volume of transactions in this market totalled 1.7 billion dirhams. Mazal is set to operate as an online platform with an escrow mechanism: the buyer’s money will be held until the transfer of ownership of the licence plate is confirmed.

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