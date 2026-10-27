Mazda will discontinue the CX-70 crossover for the 2027 model year and effectively integrate it into the CX-90 lineup. The CX-90 will now be available with two or three rows of seats. This was reported by Motor1.

Two-row CX-90 versions

Two rows of seats will be offered only for the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport and 3.3 Turbo S Premium Sport trims. These trims will also be available in three-row versions, while other CX-90 versions will have a standard three-row configuration.

The two-row vehicles will also receive a one-touch second-row seat-folding function, which is intended to simplify access to a larger cargo compartment. The starting price of the CX-90 3.3 Turbo Select will be $41,345, including delivery. The most affordable two-row CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport will cost from $48,525, while the 3.3 Turbo S Premium Sport will start at $55,185. The three-row versions of these trims are priced at $49,725 and $56,385, respectively.

Engines and hybrid version

Regardless of the number of seating rows, the CX-90 will retain two versions of the 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six engine. The base 3.3 Turbo produces 280 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque on 87-octane gasoline. The Turbo S delivers up to 340 hp and 369 lb-ft on 91-octane gasoline, or 319 hp on regular fuel.

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Both variants are equipped with a 48-volt M-Hybrid Boost mild-hybrid system, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and all-wheel drive. When properly equipped with proprietary towing components, the Turbo S can tow a trailer weighing up to 5,000 pounds.

The lineup will also retain a plug-in hybrid with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, an electric motor, and a 17.8-kWh battery. The system's combined output is 323 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque on premium fuel, while its all-electric range reaches 27 miles.

Equipment updates

All 2027-model-year CX-90 vehicles will receive a revised rear suspension subframe and updated rear suspension bushings intended to improve comfort on uneven surfaces. Roof rails will become standard for the Turbo Preferred, the Premium Sport will receive Alexa Built-In, and the Premium Plus will get Mazda Online Navigation with over-the-air updates.

Navy Blue Mica and Aero Gray Metallic colors will also be added for the CX-90. Two-row versions will be available in Melting Copper Metallic and Zircon Sand Metallic.

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