In the United States, Kia announced pricing for the electric three-row EV9 SUV for the 2027 model year and updated the equipment of certain trims. The starting price of the Light Short Range version is $56,635, including a $1,645 destination charge, Motor1 reports.

Prices for the EV9 lineup

The Light Long Range variant costs $59,635. The Wind trim is priced at $65,735, the Land at $71,635, and the GT-Line at $73,635. All listed amounts already include the destination charge but exclude taxes and other fees.

Moving from the Light Short Range to the Light Long Range includes a larger battery rather than additional equipment. Kia made the most notable changes to the Wind and Land versions.

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Torque and the Nightfall package

The Wind trim now comes standard with the Nightfall Edition package, which was previously offered as an optional extra. It includes 19-inch wheels with black accents, gloss-black exterior elements, and a new Wolf Gray body color.

For the Land version, the Nightfall package includes 20-inch black wheels, gloss-black exterior elements, a black headliner, and an exclusive seat upholstery pattern. The EV9 Land's torque increased from 379 to 516 lb-ft, or by 36%. The Wind is rated at 443 lb-ft of torque. The Land and GT-Line versions have a 379-hp all-wheel-drive powertrain.

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