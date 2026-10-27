In the United States, automaker General Motors plans to transfer the listing of its common shares from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to Nasdaq on November 17. Trading on the new venue is expected to begin that day, while the company’s stock ticker is set to remain unchanged — GM.

Shareholders do not need to take any action

As CNBC reports, existing General Motors shareholders do not need to take any action in connection with the move. The company said that changing exchanges would make it eligible for possible inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 index.

GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said that the company’s customer- and technology-focused strategy creates value for shareholders, and that Nasdaq is a natural listing venue as it grows. He also thanked the NYSE for its long-standing partnership and legacy.

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Listed on the NYSE since 1911

General Motors first listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 1911. In 2010, the automaker relisted on the NYSE after a government-backed bankruptcy.

The announcement of the move came a week after GM’s technology event, where executives presented the company’s roadmap for artificial intelligence and autonomous driving technologies. According to CNBC, GM shares have more than doubled since 2024; on Monday, they closed at $76.31 per share, while the company’s market capitalization stood at about $64.4 billion.

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