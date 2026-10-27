American automaker General Motors plans to launch production of hybrid versions of the three-row Chevrolet Traverse, Buick Enclave, and GMC Acadia SUVs at a facility in Lansing, Michigan. InsideEVs reports, citing Reuters, which quoted people familiar with the company's plans.

Production in Lansing

GM separately stated that it would produce hybrid vehicles at its Lansing plant. At the same time, the company did not name the models or provide a launch timeline, saying it would disclose these details closer to the start of production.

All three models reported by Reuters are already manufactured at the Lansing facility. Thus, GM's official statement confirms its intention to produce hybrids at this site but does not specify their names.

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GM's strategy shift

Over the past several years, General Motors has actively expanded its lineup of electric vehicles. Currently, the company sells only one hybrid model in the United States in small volumes: the Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray.

In early 2024, GM CEO Mary Barra said during an earnings conference call that the company would bring plug-in hybrids back to its lineup. Since then, the automaker has repeatedly confirmed its intention to sell hybrids in the United States without specifying which models would receive them.

Demand for hybrids in the United States

In the third quarter, hybrid vehicles accounted for 16% of vehicle sales in the United States, while electric vehicles' share was about 6%. InsideEVs notes that Ford sells the Maverick Hybrid and F-150 Hybrid in significant volumes, while Honda, Hyundai, and Toyota are increasing sales of such vehicles.

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