Tesla has changed the specifications for the Model 3 Premium Rear-Wheel Drive on its Canadian website: the stated range has increased to 584 km, while acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h is 5.2 seconds. These figures match the specifications of the Model 3 Long Range RWD that was supplied to Canada from Tesla’s Fremont, California factory two years ago, Electrek reports.

Previously, the Canadian Model 3 Premium RWD manufactured in Shanghai was listed with a 463 km range and acceleration to 100 km/h in 6.2 seconds. This version cost 39,490 Canadian dollars, but orders for it were suspended in early October.

New parameters on the website

The updated data appeared in the Model 3 Premium technical specifications section under the Rear-Wheel Drive tab. It also lists the vehicle’s curb weight as 1,745 kg, while the promotional description states a range of up to 584 km on a single charge according to the EPA estimate.

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At the same time, Tesla Canada’s model comparison page still contains the previous data: 463 km, 6.2 seconds and a price of 39,490 Canadian dollars. The vehicle configurator has also remained unchanged, and Tesla has not officially announced the start of sales of another version.

Quotas and tariffs

Tesla’s website states that orders for the Model 3 Premium may resume if the Canadian government grants additional quotas; the expected timeframe is March 2027. According to the publication, Chinese-made vehicles face quota restrictions, while supplying the model from the United States would mean the application of Canada’s 25% retaliatory tariffs on American cars.

These tariffs have been in effect since April 2025. Tesla previously raised the price of the Model 3 Long Range AWD by 11,000 Canadian dollars to 79,990 Canadian dollars and discontinued sales of the rear-wheel-drive version priced at 55,990 Canadian dollars. Electrek suggests that the price of a U.S.-made Model 3 Premium RWD, with a similar increase, could be around 65,000–67,000 Canadian dollars.

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