In China, Xiaomi delivered more than 50,000 electric vehicles in October. This is its highest monthly result since the beginning of 2026. The smartphone manufacturer is increasing car production to meet its annual delivery target.

Deliveries over ten months

From January to October, Xiaomi delivered approximately 336,000 electric vehicles. The company's monthly deliveries exceeded 30,000 vehicles in August and 40,000 in September, The Express Tribune reports.

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Xiaomi plans to deliver 550,000 vehicles during 2026. The result for the first ten months amounts to about 61% of this target.

Results of other manufacturers

Leapmotor delivered more than 100,000 vehicles in October for the fourth consecutive month and set a new record. BYD sold 490,168 new energy vehicles. This is 10.97% more than in the same period last year and 5.74% more than in September.

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