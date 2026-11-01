Volkswagen has opened an industrial vehicle dismantling line at its plant in Zwickau, Germany. From 2027, the facility plans to process 4,100 vehicles annually on two shifts. As InsideEVs reports, the new operation is intended to enable the reuse of suitable components and the recycling of raw materials.

Parts for reuse

The eight-stage line will initially work with pre-series vehicles and will later also accept vehicles that have reached the end of their service life. It will employ 100 workers who have been retrained for the new tasks.

Volkswagen says it has been selling reusable original parts removed in Zwickau since July. According to the company, doors, bumpers, engines and transmission components are in the highest demand. The parts are sold through dealer and service networks, independent workshops and automotive component sellers.

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The company expects that such parts could reduce repair costs and help extend the use of older vehicles. Volkswagen also notes that recycled plastic from one vehicle can be used in components for three new cars, although this does not apply to the entire volume of this material.

Investment and the plant's future

Construction of the line and obtaining the necessary permits took nine months and were completed three months ahead of schedule. Volkswagen says it was able to reuse production equipment to reduce costs.

The company plans to invest up to €90 million in developing the recycling operation, while the Saxony government has pledged €10.7 million in support. Volkswagen estimates that this business could eventually provide up to 1,000 jobs. At the same time, no vehicle production is planned for the Zwickau plant after 2031.

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