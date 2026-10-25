Chinese company XCMG has unveiled the SDA411 concept electric terminal tractor without a cab, equipped with a Level 4 autonomous driving system. The platform was developed for unmanned logistics operations.

Autonomous system

As Electrek reports, XCMG said that the SDA411 was equipped with a 360-degree environmental perception system. It is designed to provide autonomous navigation, obstacle avoidance, task execution and parking.

According to the company, the system is also designed for continuous operation in mixed traffic and challenging conditions. The tractor has no cab, and its electric platform is intended for work at terminals.

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In a video released by XCMG, the SDA411 moves around the company’s campus, performs emergency stops and approaches a charging station. In the video, a person connects the charging connector to the vehicle.

Applications at terminals

Terminal tractors typically operate at low speeds, cover short distances and require high torque and precise maneuvering. Electrek notes that such conditions make heavy equipment of this type suitable for electrification.

The publication also writes that autonomous equipment could potentially help industries experiencing a shortage of operators. In particular, experienced workers could monitor several machines or perform supervisory functions.

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