Germany’s federal authorities and states want to create a legal basis for the nationwide use of special cameras that detect drivers using phones while driving. Der Spiegel reported this, citing Rheinische Post, which reviewed the position of the Federal Ministry of Transport.

A unified legal basis

At the ministry of Transport Minister Steffen Bilger, officials supported the states’ view that modern monitoring technologies have considerable potential to improve compliance with the rules and increase road safety.

Previously, the states called on the federal authorities to create a technologically neutral legal framework uniform across the country. In their view, without such a decision, fragmented legal regulation could emerge. In January, a Der Spiegel survey among the states showed that only a few of them were working on their own legislative solutions, while several were awaiting a nationwide approach.

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Rhineland-Palatinate’s experience

At present, the use of such cameras is regulated by law only in the state of Rhineland-Palatinate. The Monocam system was tested there from 2022 and has been used routinely since April 2025. A document obtained by Rheinische Post states that the state has consistently positive experience with its use.

Such cameras can operate from bridges over motorways and detect drivers using a phone while driving. The technology recognizes the size, shape and colors of different phone models, as well as typical body positions when using a smartphone.

The German Automobile Association, ADAC, called the technology a useful addition to existing monitoring practices, while emphasizing the need for a legally sound basis for its broad use. Using a phone while driving in Germany carries a fine of €100 and one point in Flensburg.

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