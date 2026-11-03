Jeep unveiled the Wrangler Scrambler SRT concept at the SEMA 2026 show in Las Vegas, United States — a two-door pickup with a functional cargo bed, a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine, and independent front suspension. According to Motor1, this is the first vehicle bearing the Wrangler name for which Jeep has created this type of front suspension design.

Engine and pickup body

The concept is equipped with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 producing 470 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. Unlike some previous Wrangler-based show cars, the rear section of the Scrambler SRT has a usable cargo bed.

The Scrambler name refers to a historic Jeep pickup. The cabin features folding auxiliary seats that passengers can turn to face forward or toward the cargo bed. This layout is designed for using the vehicle as a support vehicle during desert races.

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Suspension for high-speed off-roading

The independent front suspension for the Scrambler SRT was developed with the participation of off-road racer Casey Currie. It provides 14 inches of front travel, while the rear suspension has 15 inches of travel. Jeep said the new setup is intended to improve high-speed stability, steering precision, and wheel control.

The rear axle was built according to the principles of Trophy Truck race vehicles, designed to withstand repeated impacts during high-speed travel over rough terrain. The concept also received 37-inch tires. At the same time, Jeep has not announced series production of the Scrambler SRT and has not confirmed whether independent front suspension or a V8 will appear in a future model.

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