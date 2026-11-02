On October 31, 2026, at the Concours at Wynn in Las Vegas, United States, Pagani unveiled the Huayra 70 Anima — a one-off model and the final car in a trilogy dedicated to the birthday of the brand's founder, Horacio Pagani. The car became the third version in the series after the Huayra 70 Trionfo and Huayra 70 Derecho, Motor1 reports.

All three Huayra 70 cars were shown together for the first time at the event in Las Vegas. The name Anima translates from Italian as “soul,” and Pagani describes the model as the material embodiment of the soul of its atelier.

Diamond dust finish

The Huayra 70 Anima body combines exposed carbon fiber with a Custom Metallic coating containing diamond dust. The decoration was complemented by platinum foil stripes and Inky Blue details. The car's structure is made of carbon fiber and aluminum.

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The supercar received a high air intake and a fin behind the cockpit, separate roll hoops, a fixed rear wing, a large diffuser, and vented rear sections. The rear features a custom-made exhaust system with six tailpipes finished in white ceramic.

Seven-speed manual transmission

The Anima interior is trimmed in white upholstery, blue accents, and exposed metal details. The model has a seven-speed manual gearbox with an exposed shift mechanism and three pedals. Pagani first used this type of layout on the Huayra Epitome in 2024.

The company did not disclose the power output or price of the Huayra 70 Anima. For comparison, the Huayra Epitome is equipped with a 6.0-liter twin-turbo Mercedes-AMG V12 that produces 852 hp and 1,100 Nm of torque.

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