From February 18, 2027, the European Union will introduce a requirement for digital passports for new e-bike batteries sold in its territory. Each such battery will have a digital identity, and access to information about it will be provided via a QR code, Electrek reports.

What data the passport will contain

The requirement stems from the EU Batteries Regulation of 2023, which sets standards for sustainability, traceability, and transparency. The rules also apply to batteries for electric vehicles, e-scooters, and other light electric transport.

The digital passport may contain data on the manufacturer, chemical composition, capacity, number of charging cycles, carbon footprint, and the materials from which the battery is made. It also provides for information on performance, durability, battery condition, and degradation.

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Access to information

The amount of data available after scanning the QR code will depend on the user’s authorization level. The new rules do not guarantee that an ordinary buyer will be able to immediately see the exact percentage of the battery’s remaining capacity.

At the same time, the system may make it easier for repair shops, recyclers, and buyers of e-bikes on the secondary market to assess used batteries. For manufacturers, including small brands, the requirement will mean a need to ensure documentation and traceability for every battery.

There is currently no nationwide requirement in the United States for such passports for e-bike batteries. However, manufacturers operating in both the European and North American markets may extend the tracking systems created for the EU to models for the United States as well.

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