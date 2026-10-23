US to ban BYD cars at Kadena Air Base in Japan — TimesLIVE

Starting Monday, the US military will ban vehicles made by Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD from Kadena Air Base on Japan’s Okinawa island. The decision was explained by security risks, TimesLIVE reports.

Decision for Kadena Air Base

Kadena Air Base is a major hub for US military aviation on the strategic southwestern chain of Japanese islands, stretching along the edge of the East China Sea. Base spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Ally Stormer said the vehicles pose an unacceptable risk to personnel and the base’s mission.

However, she did not specify what exact concerns prompted the command to take action regarding Chinese electric vehicles. BYD did not immediately comment on Reuters’ request.

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BYD’s presence in the Japanese market

BYD, which surpassed Tesla in global battery electric vehicle sales in 2025, is expanding its overseas presence, including in Japan. In July, the company launched its Racco electric minicar there, seeking to establish itself in a market dominated by local brands.

In June, the Pentagon added BYD, as well as Alibaba, Baidu and automaker NIO, to a list of companies that the department believes support the Chinese armed forces. BYD rejected this designation and said it would defend its interests through administrative and legal means.

China had previously imposed similar restrictions on Tesla: in 2021, the brand’s vehicles were barred from entering some government complexes over concerns about cameras installed in the vehicles. In 2024, Beijing lifted the restriction after Tesla was approved by a leading Chinese automotive association.

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