Porsche has prepared 51 911 GT3 Touring Earls Court 51 Edition cars for the UK market. The series is dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the first presentation of the Porsche 356 coupe and cabriolet at the Earls Court motor show in London in October 1951, Motor1 reports. The car is priced from £251,951.

References to the Porsche 356

The special series was created by the Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur division in Stuttgart based on the 911 GT3 with the Touring package. The car does not have the fixed rear wing fitted to the standard GT3. The model's output remains at 502 horsepower.

Earls Court Green metallic was developed for the series, recreating the colour of the Porsche 356 presented in London in 1951. The interior is trimmed in corduroy and leather in Night Green and Chalk Beige. An embossed silhouette of the 356 and a slogan from an early British Porsche advertisement are featured on the trim on the driver's door side.

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The company also restored a 1951 Porsche 356 from its collection. The car was painted in Earls Court Green and fitted with a Chalk Beige interior to visually match the new model. The number 51 was chosen in honour of the year Porsche first appeared at the Earls Court exhibition — 1951.

Investment in the British network

The anniversary model has appeared amid Porsche's investments in its UK dealer network, which comprises 49 sales and service locations. The company has invested in larger showrooms and workshops in Guildford and Bristol, as well as a new additional facility in South Dublin.

In Didcot, Oxfordshire, Porsche is building a new parts warehouse to replace the facility in Bingham, which the brand used for nearly 20 years. At its specialist centre in Reading, the company also trains around 200 apprentices in maintenance, parts and service consulting.

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