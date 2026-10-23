Volvo produced 5,000 EX60s for more than 50,000 orders — Autocar

Sweden’s Volvo is ramping up production of the EX60 electric crossover at its Torslanda plant near Gothenburg more slowly than planned. Since production began in April, the company has assembled only 5,000 vehicles, while the number of orders for the electric equivalent of the XC60 has exceeded 50,000.

As Autocar reports, Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson said the model’s financial contribution would be delayed because the company is not reaching its planned production rates. According to him, the EX60 is set to become one of Volvo’s most profitable models, but the full effect will be possible only once the plant reaches capacity.

Complex battery assembly

Volvo Chief Commercial Officer Erik Severinson explained that the delay was due to the need to adapt production to the new SPA3 platform. The company invested around £750 million in the Torslanda plant to produce electric vehicles based on this architecture.

The platform uses megacasting, which reduces the number of individual body components, as well as a cell-to-body battery layout, in which the battery is integrated into the vehicle’s structure. Volvo noted that battery installation itself became the main reason for the slow production ramp-up, rather than software problems that delayed the launch of the larger EX90 in 2024.

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Samuelsson said megacasting had not caused any difficulties. Instead, the highly automated process of installing the battery directly into the lower part of the body proved challenging. Around 100 battery elements cannot be installed manually, so a complex automated assembly line is required.

Losses and cuts

The delay comes amid Volvo losses of nearly £280 million in the third quarter of 2026. The company also announced plans to cut 2,500 jobs as part of a profitability recovery plan.

Samuelsson acknowledged that the company may have been overly optimistic in assessing the pace of the EX60 launch, but said production was gradually accelerating. In the autumn of next year, a more affordable electric vehicle is due to join the SPA3 lineup, which, according to the publication, may become the successor to the EX40 crossover.

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