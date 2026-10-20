Negotiators from three political groups in the European Parliament have reached a compromise on CO₂ emissions targets for new cars. It could pave the way for the continued sale of some new petrol, diesel and hybrid vehicles after 2035. This was reported by RMF24.

Representatives of the European People's Party, the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), and the liberal Renew Europe group took part in the negotiations. The agreement provides for easing the rules on reducing CO₂ emissions from new passenger cars after 2035.

More flexible targets for manufacturers

The baseline requirement in the compromise version provides for a 95% reduction in emissions compared with 2021 levels. At the same time, car manufacturers using European-produced low-carbon steel will be able to benefit from more flexible rules: the required target may be reduced to 87.5%.

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In practice, this could mean that some new cars with internal combustion engines and hybrids may be sold after 2035, provided manufacturers meet the established requirements. The existing rules stipulated that from 2035, all new passenger cars and vans registered in the EU must have zero CO₂ tailpipe emissions.

Next stages of approval

The compromise also provides incentives for the use of European low-carbon steel, special incentives for small cars, changes in the accounting of emissions in different years, and rules for certain types of fuel. The changes are also to apply to vans and to the methodology for calculating emissions from plug-in hybrids.

The negotiators' agreement must still go through the next stages of approval in the European Parliament. A vote on the position of the full Parliament is scheduled for December. EU member states must also agree on their own position. France and Germany support a 90% emissions reduction, but without the possibility of offsetting part of the emissions through the use of low-carbon steel.

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